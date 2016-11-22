Crews, merchant at odds over Town Green

Tuesday, November 22. 2016
A construction crew member and a local merchant got into a dispute last week in downtown Braselton. Officers with the Braselton Police Department were called to the Town Green on reports of simple assault.

A man who sells coins at a local business said the construction workers blocked the sidewalk, which kept him from entering the business. He said he was carrying a large, heavy case with his coins in it. The weight of the case, along with his disability, made it impossible to enter the store through a different route, according to the incident report.

He said he exchanged words with one of the workers, who later came into the mall and yelled at him.

See the full story in the Nov. 24 issue of The Braselton News.
