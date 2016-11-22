New internet group gets OK

Tuesday, November 22. 2016
Paladin Wireless got the green light Monday night to begin work on building an internet network in Jackson County.

The small startup firm based in Royston got approval from the Jackson County Board of Commissioners to use a county tower in Jefferson to mount wireless equipment. The firm has 90 days to show it’s making progress in the project.

Old Website

