A zoning request for an apartment community in Braselton has again been deferred.
The Town of Braselton announced Wilwat Properties has deferred a zoning request for 28 acres off Hwy. 211. No date has yet been set for the postponed public hearing.
The announcement was made after publication of the Nov. 23 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Apartment application deferred again
