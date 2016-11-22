Concession stand damaged, items taken

The roll up door for the concession stand at Memorial football stadium was damaged and about $200 worth of items were stolen recently.
A Jefferson officer said the door on the south side of the building was damaged and the rollers were off the track.
Several tables were knocked over in the concession stand.
A Jefferson booster club member said a 24-pack of cokes, three boxes of Skittles, a box of sour punch straws and one of extreme air heads were missing.
The damaged door appeared to have been pried from the tracks with a crow bar, the officer said. The main door to the stand also was damaged. The door handled had been damaged. The damage was estimated at $700.
City police reported the stand has been burglarized several times recently.
See more incidents in the Nov. 23 issue of The Jackson Herald.
