Statham mayor asks GBI to investigate police complaints

The mayor of Statham has requested an investigation into the actions of officer Marc Lofton in the city’s police department.
Mayor Robert Bridges requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation conduct an “independent review” of complaints about Lofton.
He wrote a brief letter to Mike Ayers, special agent in charge of the GBI office in Athens Nov. 17.
Lofton is the subject of a number of citizen complaints about his honesty, techniques and manner.
More than 20 people attended the council meeting Nov. 15 to complain about Lofton, including Police Chief Allan Johnston and city officials.
Residents of Statham and several people from other areas complained about Lofton. Ten people spoke.
Those who complained said six DUI charges issued by Lofton had negative results for drug and alcohol screening.
Opponents of the officer started an online petition calling on the city to investigate and/or fire Lofton. About 400 people signed that petition.
In his letter, Bridges said, “Numerous citizens as well as residents of other areas have complained about his actions and techniques.
“The city’s police chief has reviewed several of these complaints and determined that no action is warranted.
“Despite that fact, in this environment in which trust between a community and its police department may be fragile, I believe an independent review and or investigation is warranted.”
Carrie Foster, one of the people who spoke, said Lofton tased her husband three times for asking why she was being arrested.
She said she was one of the people who had “clean” results from the toxicology screening.
Nearly all of those who spoke accused Lofton of “lying” on the reports he wrote about the arrests.
He was accused of perjury, false arrests, malicious prosecution and violations of civil rights.
At least three of those who spoke mentioned specific costs to them for bonds, towing of cars, attorney fees and implied they would sue the city.
Kendra Moore, the last to speak and a Statham resident, accused the police, the chief and elected officials of colluding on “policing for profit.”
Statham mayor asks GBI to investigate police complaints
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry