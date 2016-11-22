“Nelle” Berryman (11-20-16)

Nellie Ruth Berryman, 91, entered heaven peacefully at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson, S.C., surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, November 20, 2016.
Born in Colbert, Madison County, Ga, on July 10, 1925, she was the youngest of eight children born to T. Grover and B. Gertrude Meadow Eberhart. She married her beloved husband of 69 years, Vernon, on November 8, 1947. She was retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 28 years of service.
Survivors include her husband, Vernon Nathaniel Berryman, and a number of nieces and nephews and their families, each one whom she loved dearly. Her adoration for her family was demonstrated by her generosity, nurturing, and hospitality. She was a very devoted member of First Baptist Church of Hartwell, where she served in various capacities in the Evangelon Sunday School Class and the Martha Bowers Mission Group. She was a faithful volunteer on the Kitchen Cook Team. She was also active in the Red Hats Club.
“Nelle” was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Bill Eberhart, Carl Eberhart, Noel Eberhart, Raymond Eberhart; and sisters, Clara Benton, Audie Porterfield, and Edna Taylor.
The family is grateful to her faithful, loyal and loving caregivers, Rick and Ruth McCurry, Ruby Nell Turpin, John Moorhead and Economy Drug Store, and others who have assisted during her recent journey of illness. They also thank the Hartwell EMS and the NICU unit at AnMed Health Medical Center.
A celebration of Nellie Ruth’s life will be held at the First Baptist Church of Hartwell at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, with the Rev. Mac McCurry, Dr. Steve Albanese, and the Rev. Carter Tucker officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Evangelon Sunday School Class and “Nelle’s” sitters. The body will be placed in the church at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Burial will be in the Nancy Hart Memorial Park.
The body is at the Strickland Funeral Home, 305 Cleveland Avenue, Hartwell, where the family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p/m.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be given in loving memory of Nellie Ruth Berryman to the First Baptist Church of Hartwell, 81 E. Howell Street, Hartwell, GA 30643.
The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements.
On-line condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.
