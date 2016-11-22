Eagle coach sees potential despite loss to Blessed Trinity

While it wasn’t a win, East Jackson’s loss to Blessed Trinity offered a glimpse of what may lie ahead for the Eagle basketball team.
East Jackson (0-2) led by as much as 12 points in the first half and nine at the break before falling to the Titans 60-48 Saturday at Norcross High School in the Elite Hoops Challenge. Kobe Haley led East Jackson with 16 points.
Blessed Trinity was a state tournament team a year ago.
“We saw a glimpse of our potential today versus a team that made the state tournament last season,” coach David Akin said. “In both games this season, the third quarter has been the difference in the games.”
Akin said the team needs “guys to stop talking and start proving themselves.”
“We have guys who want to play more minutes but have not earned them yet,” Akin said. “They are not dominating in practice.”
Meanwhile, the Eagles await the return of guard Jace Bonds, who missed East Jackson’s scrimmage and first two games due to an injury.
“I feel that will help with our depth,” Akin said.
•FLOWERY BRANCH 66, EAST JACKSON 35 (NOV. 15): East Jackson trailed by just eight points at the half but ended up losing its season opener, 66-35, to Flowery Branch on the road last Tuesday.
Haley led the Eagles with 15 points.
“We were able to compete with a senior-led, very-experienced, well-coached 5-A program tonight for a half,” Akin said. “Flowery Branch is a state tournament team, and I will not be surprised if they make a run when they get there. We have to learn from the opportunity we had (last Tuesday). We have to realize that 99 percent ain’t enough.”
East Jackson only trailed 26-18 at the half, but the third quarter proved to be the difference as the Eagles were outscored by 16 points in the period.
