Boys' basketball: Foul-plagued Panthers fall to sharp-shooting Chestatee

The Jackson County boys’ basketball team ran into foul trouble and a hot-shooting Chestatee team in dropping its season opener.
The War Eagles hit eight three pointers and went 20-of-29 at the free-throw line in beating the Panthers 64-51.
“It was just one of those nights,” coach Chuck Butler said. “They coupled a good shooting night in with us just struggling out of the gate. We made some poor defensive decisions and really put ourselves in foul trouble.”
Brock McCullum scored 16 points for Jackson County, and Christian Smith added 11.
Chestatee’s Cooper Wilson countered with 29 points.
“Chestatee shot the lights out of it,” Butler said. “They did a good job.”
All three of Jackson County’s senior guards — McCullum, Smith and Owen Purvis — ran into foul trouble during the first half, while Smith missed a large stretch of the second half after picking up his fourth foul.
Both teams came out firing early with Chestatee taking a 24-23 lead after a quarter. The game slowed down in the second period, which ended with the War Eagles holding a 33-32 lead. Chestatee stretched its advantage out to 44-38 in the third quarter before building a double-digit lead in the fourth.
“I think that adversity set in and then maybe a little bit of our inexperience,” Butler said. “We didn’t handle it quite as well as we did last year.”
Butler also credited Chestatee.
“Because they had a rough year last year, and with a new coach coming in, they were hungry for the win,” he said. “They just really acted like they wanted it more.”
