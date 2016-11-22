Girls' basketball: Lady Panthers drop opener

Jackson County girls’ basketball coach Julie McCutcheon said her squad played “great team ball” despite falling short in its season opener.
The Lady Panthers (0-1) lost to Chestatee 49-41 Saturday on the road.
“Their hot shooting in the first quarter was the difference,” McCutcheon said. “We changed defenses and got the game in check but just ran out of time.”
The Lady Panthers took a one-point lead late in the third quarter but Chestatee got hot again from the floor to take control of the game and seal the win.
Logan Cook led Jackson County with 12 points. Brianna Love, who is recovering from a knee injury, added seven points in just five minutes of play. Carlie Anderson finished with six points and 12 rebounds. Jackson County limited its turnovers to 16.
“We also played with limited point guard play due to injuries so I am very proud of how our other players kept our turnovers down,” McCutcheon said.
McCutcheon noted that in addition to Cook’s 12 points, she finished with two steals and four deflections.
The coach said the team has lost its back-up point guard, Rose Boyd, to an injury and the timetable for her return is uncertain. But McCutcheon praised those who stepped up at that position.
“Destiny Gaudlock and Skyyla Strickland led us at the point position most of the night and did an exceptional job,” she said.
McCutcheon said she’s encouraged by how the team is playing in the early going.
“I think it is a sign of great things to come this season,” she said.
