Hold off on fireworks, outdoor burns

Want to play with fireworks?
Well, hold on. Not now, not until drought conditions improve.
Gov. Nathan Deal issued an executive order this week banning the use of all consumer fireworks in north Georgia, including Madison County, until drought conditions improve.
North Georgia forest fires have covered a large portion of the state in smoke, causing respiratory issues for some.
County 9-1-1 director David Camp said his office has received a number of calls about the smoke. Though there’s nothing local officials can do about smoke from elsewhere, Camp said he doesn’t want to discourage anyone from calling 9-1-1 when they are in actual danger.
“Call 911 if you see flames or feel you or your property may be in danger,” he said.
County commission chairman Anthony Dove advised citizens to hold off on burning items right now.
“I’d like to urge people to refrain from outside burning,” said Dove, noting that fires can easily get out of control in such dry weather.
