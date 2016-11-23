FOOTBALL: Leopards’ season ends in Savannah

The Banks County football team saw its season come to an end Friday night in the second round of the Class AA state playoffs.
The Leopards traveled to Savannah to take on the top-ranked Benedictine Cadets. The Cadets lived up to their ranking as they defeated the Leopards 49-0.
“They have a really good football team,” head coach Josh Shoemaker said. “They beat us in every phase of the game.”
Shoemaker said he knew his team would have to play perfectly and the Cadets would have to struggle in order for the Leopards to take advantage, but that wasn’t the case.
The Leopards (7-5) trailed 42-0 at halftime, including giving up two punt returns for touchdowns.
At halftime, Shoemaker told his players to “have fun” and play for “pride.”
That’s exactly what they did as the defense allowed only one score the rest of the way.
“We played much better in the second half,” he said.
Four different Benedictine rushers scored touchdowns, and Wesley Kennedy returned both punts for touchdowns in the win.
Travis Blackshear led Benedictine (12-0) with 79 yards, accumulated on two long touchdown runs. Kennedy had 179 all-purpose yards and caught a touchdown pass to go with his two punt return scores.
Tyleek Collins and Terrick Smalls added touchdown runs for the Cadets.
Running back Clayton Dykhouse finished the season as a 1,000-yard rusher and scored 11 touchdowns on the ground. Quarterback Griffin Goodwin finished with just under 2,000 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns.
Wide receiver Bryce Bennett had over 900 yards this season and caught 11 of Goodwin’s 18 touchdowns.
Shoemaker, who completed his first year as the Banks County head coach, was especially proud of his seniors, who had been through an 0-10 season before. This year, they erased the previous season to be region runner-up.
“We accomplished what we wanted to do this season,” Shoemaker said. “If you would have told me that we would be region runner-up at the beginning of the season, I would have gladly taken it.
“Our kids did great this year. We had kids put up some numbers. It was a great season.”
All five of the Leopards’ losses this season were to playoff teams: Benedictine, Rabun County, Union County, Commerce and Jackson County.
Along the way, they beat three playoff teams: Monticello, Elbert County and KIPP Atlanta Collegiate.
Adam Van Brimmer contributed to this story.
FOOTBALL: Leopards’ season ends in Savannah
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry