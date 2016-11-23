Wrestling: Panthers win Jerun Tillery Duals

For the third consecutive year, the Jackson County wrestling team won the Jerun Tillery Duals as the Panthers’ strong start to their season continues.
Jackson County went 5-0 at the event hosted by Redan Saturday. Coach Jason Powers said his team’s most notable win came over McNair (51-15).
“We don’t get to see those teams very often,” Powers said. “We don’t run into them until basically state duals or the state tournament … We wanted to make sure we got to see McNair because they’re always a good team when it turns to be dual time or state individual time.”
A number of Panther wrestlers won all five of their matches at the tournament. Powers said a major benefit of the event was exposure to a different wrestling style.
“We’re used to seeing a lot of finesse-style wrestling,” he said. “This was more of a strength-style. We have to wrestle into our style. If we wrestle into their style, we’re not going to win our matches. They like to do a lot of throws and stuff, which is definitely not our forte.”
Powers believes he has a good duals lineup this year. Jackson County finished second in Class AAA in duals competition last season.
“We’re solid from top to bottom,” he said. “We had a really good team last year, and I think this duals team can be even stronger than the team we had last year because I think we can fill some spots.”
Powers added that the key to a duals team is wrestling well as a unit.
“(Saturday) showed us that we can wrestle as a unit,” he said.
With Saturday’s win, Jackson County has victories in both a traditional tournament and a dual tournament in the first two weeks of the season. Powers said he feels very good about his team’s start.
“The atmosphere in the room is fantastic … we’re working hard every single day we get in there,” he said. “That’s the most important thing this time of year. The results are important, but what’s more important is the work you’re putting in every single day.”
In addition to the varsity’s win Saturday, the Panther junior varsity squad won a tournament at Mill Creek with 12 wrestlers placing.
“It was a really good weekend for Jackson County wrestling,” Powers said.
