Girls' Basketball: Bowen’s big night lifts Banks Co. past East Hall

Banks County head coach Steven Shedd said sophomore Jaycie Bowen had the game he knew she was capable of having against the East Hall Lady Vikings on Saturday.
Bowen not only controlled the rebounding at both ends of the floor, but she took full advantage of her opportunities to shoot the ball, finishing the game with 24 points in the Lady Leopards’ 60-48 win at home.
“We knew she was capable of dominating up (underneath the basket),” Shedd said.
Bowen scored 10 points in the first half and topped that with 14 in the second half, with seven points in each of the third and fourth quarters.
Taylor Parson finished the game with seven points, all in the third quarter. Kailynn Gilstrap also contributed seven points, including four in the fourth quarter. Gabby Kennedy also had seven points. Maddie Thomas added six points.
“I’m very happy about the even distribution we have across our other scorers, because it’s going to take more than just 24 points from her,” Shedd said.
The Lady Leopards (2-0) trailed 24-21 at the break, but Shedd made a defensive adjustment that “made the difference in the game,” he added.
“We came into the game with a plan, but of course not all plans work, so you have to adjust,” he said.
The Lady Vikings put a lot of pressure on the Lady Leopards early and kept changing their defensive look. Shedd said his team panicked and got frustrated to a point. But, he told them they got knocked down but were able to pick themselves up after the slow start.
Bowen, Allison Smith and Amber Williams all had a bucket in the first quarter, but the team trailed by eight, 14-6, as the second quarter started.
Down 20-12, Bowen reeled off two buckets to pull her group to within four of the East Hall lead.
After two Kennedy free throws and a Gilstrap free throw, Bowen closed the half out with another bucket to finish the quarter with eight points.
Bowen said pressure had been building before the game for the Lady Leopards as East Hall had beaten them during the summer. But, the team used the nervous energy to spark a rally in the second quarter.
“We worked as a team, we played as a team,” she said. “We’re a family. Without each other, we couldn’t have won this game tonight.
She said the team has learned to calm down in the early part of this season, which leads to better teamwork.
“That’s when the magic starts to happen,” she said.
The Lady Leopards made their move in the third quarter, going on a 13-0 run, spearheaded by Bowen and Parson. All seven of Parson’s points came during the run. Kennedy had two points during the run.
Kulia Beasley and Bowen finished off the quarter and the Lady Leopards led by four points, 43-39.
“We’re trying to get as many touches on the ball as we can,” Bowen said. “As a post player, it’s so hard for us to not be able to finish. We’ve been working so hard during practice of finishing, finishing, finishing.
“Tonight, we did so well of passing to each other, giving each other the ball and we finished. So, it was a great night for us.”
Leading 44-41, the Lady Leopards went on a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter.
Thomas hit four free throws in the final quarter. Gilstrap hit a bucket and connected for two free throws.
Banks Co. 56, North Hall 43
Bowen and Beasley led the Lady Leopards in scoring last Tuesday with 11 points apiece.
Like Saturday’s game, the Lady Leopards stumbled out of the gates, trailing after both the first and second quarters.
In the third quarter, Beasley came up big, scoring eight of her 11 points, including a 3-pointer. She scored the final six points of the quarter. The Lady Leopards outscored the Lady Trojans 19-4 in the quarter and led 41-29 entering the fourth.
Bowen came out hot to start the fourth, scoring the team’s opening five points. Beasley added three points, as did Gilstrap.
Allison Smith, Parson and Thomas all finished with seven points in the 13-point win. Gilstrap had six.
“We knew they were going to be tough,” Shedd said about the team’s opening two games. “We wanted that. I’m just real, real happy that our girls can step into this. We know we have another tough game coming up. It doesn’t get any easier. We feel real about our plan going in and feel good about our team, so I’m just real happy with it, can’t be more proud.”
Banks plays Hart County on Tuesday. Results weren’t known before press time.
