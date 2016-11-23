Boys' basketball: Gibson sparks Dragons in first victory of the season

With its very young roster, the Jefferson boys’ basketball team will rely on the contributions of several freshman this season. One ninth grader did his part Saturday.
Freshman Jasper Gibson scored 23 points — including 21 points in the first half — to lead the Dragons to a 63-31 win over Social Circle in the first round of the Tabo’s Tip-Off Tournament.
“We’re going to be playing a lot of young guys, and he’s one of them,” Jefferson coach Bolling DuBose said. “We’ve been kind of encouraging him to shoot the ball more. He tends to pass up a lot of open shots. But it’s because he’s really unselfish. He really does look for other guys. (Saturday), I thought he shot the ball a lot more.”
Kasen Rainey added 13 points in the victory, while seven other Dragons got into the scorebook. The victory was Jefferson’s first of the season as it rebounded from a 72-31 loss to Class 7A Discovery in its Nov. 15 season opener.
“I thought we played a lot harder (Saturday) as a team — all of them did,” DuBose said. “We had a lot of guys score. I thought we did a much, much better job on defense (Saturday). We really had planned on playing zone most of the night and ended up playing a lot of man-to-man.”
DuBose pointed out that Social Circle was missing its standout point guard, which “made a huge difference in their offense.”
Gibson scored the final six points of the first quarter — including four in the last four seconds — to give Jefferson a 20-6 lead over Social Circle. He finished the first quarter with 14 points.
“He was really aggressive attacking the basket,” DuBose said. “He finished around the basket.”
Gibson added seven more points in the second quarter to help the Dragons push their lead to 35-18 at the half.
Gibson played less in the second half due to foul trouble and the fact that the team didn’t need him after the Dragons pushed the lead out to 49-23 heading into the fourth quarter while he was on the bench.
DuBose said a 32-point win provided his young group with some confidence.
“I think it will really help, especially after the other night (against Discovery) … Social Circle didn’t have the kind of defense Discovery had, but we were a lot stronger with the ball and our decision-making on our passes was a lot better.”
Boys' basketball: Gibson sparks Dragons in first victory of the season
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry