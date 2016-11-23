Marvin to continue softball career at Radford

After helping the East Jackson softball team win its first-ever state title, pitcher Jessie Marvin will head to Radford University in Virginia to pitch in college next fall.
Marvin signed her letter of intent to play at Radford last Friday.
“Coach (Aileen) Morales was the coach at Young Harris, and she transferred to Radford, and I went on a visit and I fell in love with the campus,” Marvin said in choosing Radford.
She’s excited to continue her softball career, and “can’t wait for the next four years.”
“My goal is to win the conference title,” she said.
Marvin pitched 215.1 innings in the Lady Eagles’ state title quest and complied a 24-8 record.
“Jessie is a highly-skilled pitcher who has worked hard to be not only a dominant force in the circle but an outstanding offensive talent and base runner with a passion for all parts of the game,” East Jackson head coach Donnie Byrom said. “Being able to throw any pitch to any spot makes her capable of being able to compete at the highest level. She just has to trust those she works with and continue to grow as a person and player.”
Byrom admitted she was a “little” rusty and worked behind in the count too early in the season, but during the region tournament Marvin began trusting the defense behind her and worked ahead in counts.
In Columbus, she was able to work past some of the state’s best hitters, and it gave the team “amazing confidence,” he added.
“I have always been impressed with Jessie’s desire to win and compete,” Byrom stated. “To be frank, in Columbus, I felt all the pressure, because it was like playing Nintendo. When I called a pitch and a location, she hit that spot, and to do that at the highest level shows not only amazing talent but how hard she had worked to be perfect.
“It made me feel like I had to be perfect as well. That combination wins East Jackson a state title against what many felt was the best team in all classifications. Radford is getting a talented young lady that will continue to rise to the stars.”
She recorded a mind-boggling 277 strikeouts and walked only 78 batters throughout the season. The team only compiled 289 strikeouts total. She also had a 1.528 ERA and 1.040 WHIP.
Marvin also did damage at the plate, connecting for 59 hits, 44 of them singles. She led the team with 38 RBI.
“It’s meant a lot to me to play softball for East Jackson High School, and it’s meant a lot that I’ve gotten to spend my past four years with my family,” Marvin said.
