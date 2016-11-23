Five-time state champion Chase Kennedy signs with Kennesaw St.

East Jackson’s Chase Kennedy has accomplished about everything a high school distance runner could aspire to and now sets his sights on blazing a successful collegiate career.
Kennedy, a five-time state champion between cross country and track competition, has signed with Kennesaw State. He chose the Owls over Augusta University, where this twin brother, Chandler, will run.
“I ended up choosing Kennesaw just because I feel like there was maybe a better opportunity there in Division I and all,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy said he likes the talent Kennesaw State has assembled for next year’s team, which includes rising sophomore Logan Poteet and a recruit from Marietta High School.
“I think we’ll have four kind of good runners,” said Kennedy, whose 5K time of 14:57.13 this year was the best in the state regardless of classification. “We’re not going to be a great team, but we could at least be good and start working to create a program.”
The other factors in his decision included the track facilities and the campus (he also raved about the food at Kennesaw State).
Still, Kennedy said not running alongside his brother in college will be different.
“He’s honestly the one that pushes me in practice, so I hope the practice with Logan and the other guy will be good,” Kennedy said. “But he’s definitely my training partner and the one that helps me out a lot.”
Kennedy said he has yet to decide upon a major but has interest in working in the medical field. As for his running career, he’s focused on breaking nine minutes in the two-mile, breaking 4:10 in the mile and “just running a fast 800 (meters), that way I can get that mile time fast,” he said.
East Jackson coach Tomy Sitton said he wouldn’t be surprised if Kennedy dips below the 25-minute mark in the 8K in college by his sophomore year, if not earlier.
“He wants to do everything he can to get better,” Sitton said. “A lot of times I have to hold him back because he wants to go hard every day and he can’t do that. So he’s become a very smart runner. He’s very good about pacing and what he’s got to do to get where he’s at.”
Kennedy’s high school career includes three individual cross country state titles and two 3,200-meter championships with his senior track season still ahead of him.
“He wants to get better,” Sitton said. “He wasn’t just happy with being one of the top five or six kids coming back. He wanted to be the best."
And those efforts helped East Jackson become a state cross country powerhouse. Kennedy’s three consecutive individual cross-country titles lifted the Eagles to second-place and fourth-place team finishes at the state meet before bringing home the state title this year.
“I never would have thought after coming in my freshman year that we could have gone the next year and gotten runner- up on a tie-breaker and then the next year we lost our seniors and got fourth and then I didn’t think we could recruit a team good enough to win state (this year),” he said.
Kennedy closed his cross country career by not only winning the Class AAA meet, but by posting the best time on the course (16:01) regardless of classification.
“To end it like the way I did … the only thing that could have made it better would be breaking 16 (minutes) honestly,” he said. “I ran 16:01, but it was a good way to go out.”
