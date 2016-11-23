Chandler Kennedy’s career to continue at Augusta University

Chandler Kennedy admitted to having some reservations about running in college, but his passion for the sport was too great to allow him to do otherwise.
Kennedy has signed with Augusta University to run cross country and track after helping build East Jackson’s cross country program into a state champion alongside his twin brother Chase.
“I’ve thought about it a lot,” Kennedy said. “Part of me doesn’t want to do it because of all the time that it takes off your hands. But the only part in me that kept me wanting to go on past high school is the fact that I love it so much.
“It’s a good way to keep in shape, but when I go on a run, my mind is just clear of everything … It’s a way to clear your mind, and it’s a way of living for some people.”
Kennedy added: “I’m very excited to represent Augusta (University) on the collegiate level.”
Kennedy earned two state runner-up finishes and a third-place showing during his high school cross country career. He was also the state-runner up in track in the 3,200 meters last spring.
“Chandler has just been Mr. Consistent for the most part,” coach Tomy Sitton said. “He, along with his brother, that’s what we have, for four years now, based our program on.”
At Augusta, he’ll join former East Jackson teammate Noah Hulett. Hulett’s success there was one of the selling points for Kennedy.
“They’ve transformed him into a really great runner,” Kennedy said. “I’m very excited, and I have confidence that they’ll help me there, too.”
Kennedy looked at academics and the quality of running program when making his college choice, and Augusta fit both criteria. Kennedy is interested in the school’s registered nursing program.
“That was very eye-catching,” he said.
Another consideration was running at the same school as his brother, Chase. But the two opted to attend different schools as Chase signed with Kennesaw State. Kennedy believes going out on his own will prove to be a positive thing.
“I think I oftentimes compared myself to him too much, and that interfered with me having confidence in running, and confidence is a big thing in running,” Kennedy said. “So, I’m going to miss him for sure, but I think it will help me with that next step in college as far as running and improving my times and the success I’ll have.”
As for his collegiate goals, he hopes to make improvements on the cross country course after feeling he didn’t do so his last two years of high school. He also wants to be a steady contributor for the track and field program.
“If I could choose anything in college, I would want to be better in cross country, and I want help score in conference in track,” he said.
Sitton believes Kennedy will adjust well to the collegiate 8K based on the higher mileage training they already received in high school.
“It’s not going to be the step up that a lot of kids who are only used to running a 5K have,” Sitton said.
Kennedy takes with him four years of, not only individual success, but team success at East Jackson. He said he “could not say enough” about his Eagle teammates.
“We always made sure everybody knew what they had to do and we made sure it got done,” Kennedy said. “When it came time to perform, there was no doubt in my mind that we had a team good enough to win state.”
He also holds special praise for his coach.
“You don’t find too many coaches like coach Sitton,” Kennedy said. “God blessed us with him, and we couldn’t have gotten it done without him.”
Chandler Kennedy’s career to continue at Augusta University
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry