Jefferson scored in transition early and often against Johnson, opening the door for a lopsided win over the Hall County school.
The Lady Dragons (2-0) beat the Lady Knights 51-11 Saturday in the opening round of the Tabo’s Tipoff Tournament on the strength of a 40-6 halftime lead.
“We tried to work on just sitting down defensively and staying in the passing lanes — just trying to create some easy offense with our defense,” coach Jason Gibson said.
Jefferson was coming off a 59-25 win over Discovery in its Nov. 15 season-opener against Discovery.
Abbie Franklin, returning to the court after missing last season with a knee injury, and Jazmin Allen each scored eight points to lead a balanced scoring effort against a struggling Johnson program.
“You don’t want your kids to get into one of those kind of sloppy games like that, and I thought our kids did a great job of keeping our level (of play) elevated and playing really hard in spite of the score,” Gibson said.
Jefferson scored the first 11 points of the contest and led 33-2 midway through the second quarter.
The Lady Dragons held Johnson to under 10 points until late in the fourth quarter.
Twelve different Jefferson players scored, while every player who dressed got into the game.
“We dressed a lot of young kids (Saturday) just to try to give them the opportunity to get some experience, and some of our older girls who maybe don’t quite get as many minutes as they’d as like, we wanted to give them an opportunity to play some (Saturday), too, so it worked out,” Gibson said. “It was a good night.”
Jefferson wins tourney opener
