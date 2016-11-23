PLAYOFF FOOTBALL: Tigers head for round 3; will play at Clinch Co.

Commerce head coach Michael Brown said it was going to be a “monumental task” to takedown Taylor County in the second round of the Class A Public state playoffs.
After three quarters, Brown’s statement was spot-on as the Tigers clung to a 21-20 lead at Tiger Field at Ray Lamb Stadium.
Whatever doubt Brown, his players or the fans had were put to rest when Cole Chancey churned out runs of 65 and 46 yards in the fourth quarter to give the Tigers breathing room and springboard them into the quarterfinals of the playoffs with a 35-20.
The Tigers (9-2) will be on the road this Friday to play at Clinch County (10-1).
The Tigers and the Panthers have met twice before, both times in the playoffs. Commerce defeated Clinch, 37-7, in the first round in 2014. Clinch got its revenge en route to the state title last year as they defeated Commerce 26-19 in the semifinals.
Clinch defeated Mitchell County in the first round, 54-12.
The Tiger defense, which came up with three turnovers against the Vikings, will have to stop running back Charles McClelland. McClelland leads the Panthers’ ground attack with 1,159 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Quarterback Trezman Marshall has thrown 13 touchdown passes and rushed for five.
Jerrod Jones, leader of the wide receiving corps, has caught six of Marshall’s 13 touchdowns.
The Tiger offense will have to deal with the disruptive force of Octavius Morris. Morris leads the Panthers’ defense with 12 sacks and has 43 tackles (18 for loss). Duane Moore leads the Panthers in tackles with 55. He also has nine sacks.
Clinch is averaging just over 44 points per game. The defense is only giving up only 13 points per game.
Commerce is averaging just under 40 points per game, including 35 or more points the last six games. The Tiger defense surpasses the Panthers in points per game, giving up under 13, including three shutouts this season.
The defense did its best to contain the Vikings’ high-octane offense, allowing only 238 total yards.
Dylan Deaton had an interception and a fumble recovery for the defense.
“I was just in great position to make the play,” Deaton said about his fourth-quarter interception. Deaton’s fumble recovery came an onsides kick with 1:17 left in the game and put the victory away for Commerce.
“I was just going full speed, and when you go full speed big plays happen,” he said.
Brown called Deaton’s play “big” for the team.
“He’s just a tough son of a gun,” Brown said. “He’s the type of guy you want in a foxhole with you. He’ll battle his tail off. There’s no quit in that kid.”
Brown said the whole team is like that, and that it will need to “hang their hat” on that for the rest of the playoffs.
“I told the kids we were going to have to win this game in the fourth quarter, and that’s what we had to do,” Brown said. “We ended up making some plays there at the end, stripping the ball. Cole Chancey, just being patient and running hard all night, started popping those runs that were five yards into longer runs in the fourth quarter. The kids just played their hearts out. That was a good win against a very good team.”
Brown said the defense missed “critical” tackles early in the game that would have ended drives, but in the end they “made the plays they had to make.”
Chancey rushed for a game-high 212 yards on 24 carries. He also scored two touchdowns.
“We knew we had to have good practices throughout the week, work hard,” Chancey said. “Coming in, we knew it was going to be a four-quarter game. It took all four quarters like we expected. We talked about coming together as a team and wanting it more, and I think at the end of the night we loved each other and we wanted it more.”
Quarterback Lane Sorrow added 134 yards on 14 carries and one score. Will Thomas added 54 yards and two scores.
Commerce started fast on the opening drive, marching 55 yards in seven plays and found the end zone when Thomas galloped 17 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
A botched punt on the next possession gave the Vikings a short field, which they took advantage of to cut the Tigers’ lead to 7-6 when Lyn-j Dixon powered in from a yard away.
With 54 seconds left in the first half, Commerce bumped the lead to eight, 14-6, when Sorrow scored on a 4-yard run.
The Vikings responded, hitting a 50-yard pass play to help set up a 1-yard touchdown pass from Gunnar Watson to Tri-kevion Hadley with no time on the clock.
Commerce led 14-13 at the break.
The Vikings grabbed the lead on the opening possession of the second half when Dixon plunged in from two yards out for a 20-14 lead.
The Tiger defense came up big on the next possession, surrendering no points on a short field, thanks to a sack from Matthew Flint, and forcing an intentional-grounding call that led to a punt.
The offense made the most of the next possession, stringing together an 11-play drive that ended with Chancey’s first touchdown run and seizing the lead at 21-20.
After a Dixon fumble with 6:22 left in the game, the Tigers upped the lead to eight, 28-20, when Thomas found the end zone for his second score. The drive featured a Chancey 65-yard run down to the Vikings’ 2-yard line to set up the score.
Deaton intercepted Watson on the next drive, and Chancey put the game away with a 46-yard touchdown run with 1:17 remaining in the game.
