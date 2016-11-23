Jefferson’s Franklin overcomes injury to earn college scholarship

Following a season-ending injury during her junior year, Jefferson basketball standout Abbie Franklin was uncertain how quickly colleges would extend scholarship offers.
Turns out the first school to do so was the only place she wanted to attend anyway.
Franklin signed with North Georgia last Tuesday. She considered no other schools.
The 2014-2015 Region 8-AAA Co-Player of the Year said signing with the Nighthawks means a lot, especially after missing most all of last season.
“I didn’t think I’d get an offer this quickly coming off an injury,” Franklin said. “But it feels really good.”
North Georgia offered Franklin a scholarship following a visit to the campus last month. Franklin had long considered North Georgia to be her college destination of choice, pointing to several factors.
“I like that it’s in the mountains, and it’s really pretty and I like the coaching staff and all that,” she said. “So it’s a good fit fore me I think.”
Franklin, who is averaging nearly 15 points per game in her career, said she’ll likely play point guard at North Georgia but isn’t sure yet how she’ll fit in on the depth chart.
“I’ll just work hard and try to start,” she said.
Jefferson coach Jason Gibson, who is a former assistant coach at North Georgia, said this is a major accomplishment for Franklin, especially having missed her junior year.
“For her to be able to get a full scholarship just kind of says a lot about where she was prior to her injury in terms of the colleges and the colleges that were looking at her,” Gibson said.
The coach also praised Franklin’s efforts in rehabbing her injury.
Franklin, who began her senior season last week, said her final year at Jefferson is an important one.
“I think we have a really good team, so I’m very excited,” she said.
