Jefferson track and field athlete Max Higgins now has the opportunity he’s been hoping and training for.
Higgins, who finished sixth in the 800 meters at state last year, signed with Davidson last week. He’s both excited and relieved to have secured a college scholarship.
“It feels really good,” said Higgins, who runs both the 800 and 1,600-meters for Jeffferson. “It’s like a lot of weight off my shoulders. I’ve always wanted to run in college, but I really didn’t know if there was an opportunity for it.”
Davidson, located just north of Charlotte, N.C., offered the top-notch academics that Higgins wanted, and while its athletic program competes in big-time athletics, the campus offers the small-school setting that Higgins preferred.
“It is small student-wise, and everybody is really close and I really liked that experience,” Higgins said. “The classes are really small … everybody knows the professors really well.”
Higgins also liked the team dynamic, from the head coach to his future teammates.
“He really cares about everybody, and I liked that a lot and all the teammates were really nice to me when I went there,” he said. “It was just a great experience. And I get to run DI at a college. That’s a dream of mine.”
Higgins thanked his family, friends and coaches for helping him reach this point.
“That’s been amazing,” he said. “They’ve all helped me to become who I am today. All my training partners helped me to get to where I am to be able to run in college. It’s just been great with everybody.”
— Charles Phelps contributed to this story.
Higgins to run track at Davidson
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry