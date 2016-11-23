Apalachee seeks help from younger wrestlers this season

Second-year Apalachee High School wrestling coach Randy Hill is still in building mode as he tries to help the Wildcats get back to the point of sending several wrestlers to the state competition.
“It’s always a struggle trying to build a program up when you’re going against tough opponents like we have in this area,” Hill said last week.
“The young kids we’ve had in there keep getting more experience and better and if they hang in there, they’ve got a chance to see much better results.”
The Wildcats lost only two seniors last year and return three this season, including Chance Wheeler, who was an alternate in the 182-pound weight class at the GHSA Class AAAAA state competition.
Wheeler will wrestle at 190 pounds, while fellow seniors Jackson Wadsworth at 170 pounds and Preston Marlowe at 160 are also back.
Other returners include sophomores Corbin Lang at 220 pounds and Mathew Davis at 145.
“A lot of our wrestlers are ninth and 10th graders, and they have to be able to step it up and get better in a hurry,” Hill said.
The coach expects a tough Region 8-AAAAAA slate this season with Dacula, Gainesville, Lanier, Winder-Barrow and Habersham Central all in the mix.
“Each of those teams has very good wrestlers, and Dacula, especially, always has a real strong program,” Hill said. “For us, a successful season would be getting some kids to the state tournament, hopefully with our three seniors going as far as they can go.
“You also hope that these younger guys who don’t have the experience on this level will get a good taste of the program that will help them going forward.
The hardest thing with a group like this is in practice when you’re trying to keep the pace manageable for the younger kids and fast enough for the older, more experienced ones to get better and on the level they need to be to compete and finish strong in tournaments.”
