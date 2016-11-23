With several starters back, Winder-Barrow wrestling sets sights higher

The Winder-Barrow High School wrestling team took its fair share of lumps that were to be expected last season with only one senior and a boatload of young wrestlers.
But Bulldogg coach Jim Stoudenmire believes the experience has paid dividends for the younger guys as the Bulldoggs enter their 2016-17 campaign.
“We’re returning most of our lineup from last year and we’ve got several new young kids who should help us,” Stoudenmire said last week. “We have several football players who haven’t come out yet because I gave them a week off (after the football team’s playoff loss to Dalton). But once they are back with us, it will help fill some of the lineup holes we currently have right now.”
Among the key returners for Winder-Barrow will be senior Cameron Best, a football player who was a state qualifier in the 285-pound weight class last season. Other senior football players set to return are seniors Kesean Dottin, Christian Cardinal and Zach Brooks.
Senior Bailey Leazer at 170 pounds is another returner while Jett Clack and Norman Dismuke are among those expected to contribute.
“We’ve added some folks to the lineup, and we’re going to have some scrappy competition,” Stoudenmire said. “We’ve got a bunch of smaller, younger guys hammering on each other to win a spot or chasing someone up or down a weight class.”
Winder-Barrow’s shift to Class AAAAAA with the new GHSA realignment cycle may also provide an advantage with powerhouses like Clarke Central no longer in its region.
Still, Stoudenmire expects the Region 8-AAAAAA field to be competitive with Dacula, Gainesville and Lanier all fielding strong teams.
“We’ve got a shot to be in the top two in our area and make a run at state,” Stoudenmire said.
“A lot of things have to fall into place and go our way. We’ll have to wrestle really well, fill out all our weight classes and beat some people who are going to be tough to beat.
“We will be shooting for the moon, but we have a legitimate shot if we wrestle our tails off.”
But there are still steps needed to ensure a successful season, Stoudenmire added.
“We’ve struggled a little bit with people committing to getting down or up to their target weight early on,” he said.
“We have to get guys qualified in their weight class earlier so we can build some of that win-loss criteria for better seeding in the region and area tournaments. We’re working hard to always improve our technique and conditioning, which goes without saying.”
And then there’s the health factor.
“It’s such a long season and we get beat up, so we’re constantly looking to stay healthy,” Stoudenmire said.
“If we’ve got a couple weight classes where we can rotate guys out and keep them fresh, that adds to our stability.”
