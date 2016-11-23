Girls' Basketball: New-look Lady Tigers ready for new season

At the end of last season, the Commerce girls’ basketball team was working off the motto “next girl up.”
Injuries plagued the Lady Tigers down the stretch.
But, even with injuries to key players, the Lady Tigers salvaged a respectable 17-8 record and a trip to the Class A Public state tournament. They were 11-2 in region play.
In some ways, the beginning of the 2016-17 season could be how last season’s ended. No, not with injuries but with the unknown, as the Lady Tigers will welcome five new starters and no seniors. The team comprises three juniors and the rest are underclassmen.
With that young of a team, head coach Brad Puckett says they are taking “baby steps” to get where they want to be by season’s end.
“We’re keeping it very simple right now,” he said. “But, we’re excited. These are very, very coachable young ladies, very hard-working.”
Puckett said this group has run more than any team he has coached in the past, because they hope to learn how to “outlast” other teams.
“We’ve got to play harder defense than them and we’ve got to have fresher legs late,” he said. “That’s kind of our mindset right now and we’re excited about it.”
He added the team started work back in the summer. It gave him a “pretty good idea” of what direction to take his team ahead of this season.
“We’re probably not going to score the kind of points that we did last year,” he said. “An emphasis from June until now has been defense.”
There’s only one expectation his team has, and it is painted in the locker room, “Give perfect effort.”
“That goes on this basketball court, in the classroom, at practice, out in the community, wherever,” he said. “If these girls are doing that, giving their very best no matter what we’re doing, then we’ve reached our goal. Setting a goal such as winning a certain number of games or winning a region championship, that’s too narrow of a focus to play for. But, giving perfect effort in everything we do and every moment, that’s a reachable goal. And, that’s a goal we feel like we can control. We can’t control injuries, questionable calls, whatever, but we can control our perfect effort. That means attitude. That means everything we do, we want to be as close to perfection as we possibly can be.”
The new team has produced some surprises, Puckett said.
Ella Cain, a junior, is new to the program, he explained. She is a “go-getter.”
Ragan Allen, a freshman, is the only “real height” the team has, Puckett said. His expectations have gone up as her physical game has developed.
Lauren Roach, a freshman, was a “pleasant surprise.” She played her way from the junior varsity to varsity squad over the summer.
But, the returning players will make an impact.
Marae Carruth, a junior, brings varsity experience after having significant playing time last season. Autumn Mathis, a sophomore, was a sub off the bench last season, but injuries placed her into a starting role as the season unfolded. Puckett says her varsity experience is going to be “great” for a team of young players.
Jeanece Smith, a sophomore, was also a sub off the bench. Puckett calls her an “intelligent” player.
“She not only brings a lot of skill, but she is really good about talking with the other players and helping them know where to be and keeping everybody settled down,” Puckett said.
He believes having a younger team can be a benefit.
“Our goal, from game to game, practice to practice, is give perfect effort. Then being able to mold a young team to do that, by the end of the season, the possibilities are endless,” Puckett said.
He calls the schedule “brutal” before the Christmas break, as the Lady Tigers play Jackson County, Banks County and Oconee County, sprinkled in with region games.
“It’s time for us to see what we have,” he said. “We’re going to get experience one way or another.”
