Bulldogg boys basketball goes 2-1 in Jefferson tourney; girls start 1-2

The 2016-17 season could not have gotten off to a better start for the Winder-Barrow High School girls basketball team as it throttled Berkmar 89-14 in the opener on Saturday.
But on Monday afternoon, the Lady Bulldoggs ran into an old nemesis, losing to Flowery Branch 55-46 in a de facto semifinal game of the Tabo’s Tip-Off Classic at Jefferson High School. In Tuesday's third-place game, the Lady Bulldoggs dropped another contest, falling 30-29 to Loganville.
Winder-Barrow (1-2), which is coming off a 26-7 state runner-up season, lost three times to Flowery Branch last year.
And this loss came at a cost as the Lady Bulldoggs, already thin on the bench, lost sophomore starting point guard Chellia Watson in the first quarter to an ankle injury.
Winder-Barrow coach Brandon Thomas said Monday night Watson’s ankle did not appear to be broken, but she did take a trip to the hospital and will likely miss at least a little time.
“(It was) a physical game,” Thomas said of the loss. “We’ll need to regroup.”
In contrast to the results Monday and Tuesday, Winder-Barrow had no troubles at all in its shellacking of Berkmar on Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Bulldoggs jumped out to a 29-2 first-quarter lead and were up 49-6 at the half.
Four Winder-Barrow players scored in double figures as Watson led the way with 24 points. Letrice Perkins had 16 points, while Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 15 and Lexi Maddox chipped in 14.
“We have a lot of respect for Berkmar because they played hard and didn’t give up,” Thomas said after the victory.
“I think the girls did a good job of being coachable and sharing the ball. We’ll see if they can share the ball when we start playing the really difficult opponents.
“It’s early in the season so we’re still trying to figure out what this team is going to be about.”
BOYS go 2-1
Meanwhile, the Winder-Barrow boys had the exact opposite experience.
After falling 67-50 to Greater Atlanta Christian in their opener Saturday morning, the Bulldoggs bounced back with a 65-54 win over West Hall and then beat Johnson, Gainesville 60-48 in Tuesday's fifth-place game.
Senior guard Terence Butler continued his hot shooting on Monday to pace the Bulldoggs.
Butler registered 20 points while Lamonta Mack had a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Jay Griggs chipped in with 11 points.
Butler also led the Bulldoggs in scoring Saturday against GAC, pouring in 25 points, but the Spartans began to pull away in the third quarter.
“Our guys are going to shoot the three when they get the opportunity, but I think we got a little frustrated there in the third and took some bad shots,” Winder-Barrow coach Ron Garren said following the loss.
“But give credit to GAC. They played very good defense throughout the day.”
As the Bulldoggs seek to reverse their fortunes from the previous two years that saw them win only four games combined, they will need to establish more of a presence in the post, Garren said. He added that once forward Deon Williams is fully recovered from an ankle injury, “that should help give us some stability in the middle.”
Another encouraging sign for Garren has been the team’s depth and amount of playing time the younger and less experienced players are getting.
“We played three sophomores (against GAC) and a junior with no varsity experience,” Garren said. “That’s key for us to be able to do in these early games.”
A LOOK AHEAD
Both Winder-Barrow teams return to action Tuesday as they visit Flowery Branch.
The girls game is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow.
After that the teams hit the road Dec. 2 against Clarke Central in Athens.
The boys return home on Dec. 3 for a game against Athens Christian.
