Boys' Basketball: Tigers look for improvement in ‘16 season

Last season was one to forget for the Commerce boys’ basketball program.
The team went 0-23.
Head coach Andrew Williams said it’s a “fresh memory” that hasn’t passed yet, but, his team is using the disappointment of last season as motivation and fuel to make sure that doesn’t happen again.
“It was a tough year last year,” Williams said. “Things, for whatever reason, didn’t go well. So, I went back to the drawing board and realized I needed to change some things I do, and they (the team) need to change a few things they do. We’re working together towards that.”
Williams felt he “oversimplified” things last season and focused on too few things.
“You focus on one or two things, those things don’t work, then discouragement sets in,” he said. “So, I’ve allowed them a little bit more ownership of what we’re doing.”
The team has gone through some team-building exercises, which has allowed them to give input on the program, their development as players and the season ahead, Williams said.
“Instead of me setting the goals, they’re setting the goals,” he said.
The message heading into this season is all about the team. Williams says he’s encouraging his players to eat breakfast together, hold each other accountable with academics, hoping those things can carry over to the court as players help each other get better at their craft.
“Everything is about team and common goals, the bigger picture,” he stated. “They are a part of something bigger than themselves. They represent the school, their families, me and each other. Just a lot of team accountability.”
Williams said practices have been the best in his three years as head coach.
The team is without some of its key pieces, as some players are still participating in football. But, the players at practices are off to a great start, Williams said.
“Really improving, got a few pleasant surprises out here,” he said.
Williams says the basketball “part” will come back quickly for the players coming to the team late, just the basketball conditioning will take a little time.
He says the schedule will be a challenge. The Tigers open with Jackson County twice in their first four games. They also play Banks County, Athens Academy, Lakeview Academy and Oconee County early in the season.
“Our league is loaded with private schools that are pretty dang good,” he said. “Lakeview and Tallulah Falls are great teams. Prince Avenue changed coaches, and their coach is a great coach.
Anytime we play decent competition, Jackson County, Oconee County, when you play those types of schools, it’s preparing you to play tougher competition later on in the year.
“So, I’m hoping we’re successful early on and competitive early on, and I think we will be, and that transitions later on in the season.”
If there’s one thing the team needs to do to be successful against the tough competition, it’s collectively buy-in, he adds.
“The past couple of years, we’ve had individuals buy in, but collectively as a team they need to buy in as a whole,” he said. “Buy in to what I’m coaching, buy in to what we’re about and buy in to one another.
“We’re doing that. I’m seeing that a lot more with this crowd than I have in the past. Even at some of my other schools, this crowd right here is buying in to each other and that’s the most important part. If they buy in, we’re going to be successful.”
