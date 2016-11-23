Boys' Basketball: Leopards start new season 1-1

The Banks County boys’ basketball team held a six-point lead midway through the fourth quarter Saturday night against East Hall.
However, turnovers by the Leopards and clutch free throws from the Vikings, fueled a 10-2 run by East Hall, which the Leopards withstood, even taking the lead back when Dylan Orr hit two free throws, 75-74, with 11 seconds left.
But, a foul at the other end sparked a three-point play for East Hall. When Gabe Martin’s heave from half court hit off the rim, the Leopards walked away with a 77-75 home loss.
“We made some mistakes. We made some silly turnovers,” head coach Mike Cleveland said. “I think that’s probably the difference right there. They hit a few big shots. They’ve got good players.
East Hall is a good basketball program. I’ve said since I’ve been here that’s where we’re striving to be. I think we’re there. I think we can play with anyone in this area right now.
“They made a heck of a run.”
The Leopards finished the game with 28 turnovers.
“You can’t beat good teams turning the ball over that many times. I think that was the key to the game right there,” Cleveland said.
The Leopards (1-1) has a lot of room for growth, Cleveland said, and games like East Hall, North Hall and Hart County are pushing to get better.
“It’s terrible to lose. We hate losing. We’re not going to accept losing,” Cleveland exclaimed. “But, at the same time, I told the guys after the game, ‘If you can learn from this and get better from this, it’ll be well worth it come late January and early February.’
“I think we took a step in the right direction tonight.”
Martin led the Leopards’ scoring with 18 points. Carl Cleveland added 16 points, Orr had 15 and Kahmal Wiley, who hit a 3-pointer to bring the Leopards to within one late in the game, finished with nine points.
The Leopards opened the game out hot as Orr, Wiley, Darius Bonds and Martin all scored the team’s opening nine points. Martin hit two 3-pointers and added two free throws to lead the Leopards to a 23-14 lead after the first.
The Leopards were outscored in the second quarter 22-14, but Cleveland’s nine points, including a 3-pointer helped maintain a one-point edge at the half, 37-36.
Cleveland, Martin and Orr carried the the Leopards through a back-and-forth third quarter. All three players scored five points apiece, and the Leopards led 56-52 heading into the fourth quarter.
After the Vikings’ 10-2 run past the midway point of the final quarter, the Leopards trailed by two with 1:24 left and Wiley connected on a free throw to cut the deficit to one, 69-68. With 51.8 seconds left and 39.3 seconds left, East Hall stepped up at the free-throw line and went 3 of 4, building a four-point cushion, 72-68.
Banks County’s Stetson Boswell cut the game back to two when he hit two free throws of his own, 72-70, with 33.9 seconds left in the game.
East Hall responded with another pair of free throws to move the lead back to four points, 74-70.
Then, Wiley’s 3-point to cut the lead to 74-73 was followed up with a bad pass from the Vikings and Leopards’ possession, which Orr was fouled, stepped up and made both free throws for a 75-74 lead with 11 seconds left.
But, the made bucket, plus a foul, at the other end sealed the deal for the Vikings.
Banks County 51, North Hall 45
Martin dropped 18 points in the season-opening win for the Leopards, including four 3-pointers and 12 points in the second half.
Wiley compiled 13 points, seven in the first half and six in the second half. Orr added eight points.
The Leopards didn’t lead at the end of the first three quarters but used a 16-point fourth quarter to surge past the Trojans, who scored only eight points in the final quarter.
Martin’s two 3-pointers, including the go-ahead bucket at 43-40, in the fourth spearheaded the Leopards’ comeback.
Banks plays Hart County on Tuesday. Results weren’t known before press time.
Boys' Basketball: Leopards start new season 1-1
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry