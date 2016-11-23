BCA basketball teams off to rough start; boys rally for first win

The first week of the 2016-17 regular season was a rough one for Bethlehem Christian Academy’s basketball teams.
But the boys team was able to salvage something out of it as the Knights rallied late in their home opener on Thursday to defeat Westminster Christian 54-53.
Senior guard Michael Tuscano hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 30 seconds left to propel BCA to its first win of the season.
Those heroics came after an 0-2 start that saw the Knights fall on the road to Lanier Christian, 66-55, on Nov. 14 and Monsignor Donovan, 61-51, on Nov. 15.
Poor shooting at times and some injuries contributed to the tough week, BCA coach Mike Elmankabady said.
“We definitely wanted some better outcomes,” Elmankabady said.
“Out of our starting five, we had three guys injured in the first week. It was nothing serious, but it was enough to affect us.
“We haven’t shot the ball well so far, and I said going into the season, we were going to have to rely on knocking down shots.
“We’ve just been cold to start, but we were able to heat up some on Thursday. I think it helped with our guys being comfortable with the rims in their own gym.”
Freshman point guard Ray Peevy has made an immediate impact for the Knights, leading the team with 13 points in the win over Westminster and scoring 12 against Monsignor Donovan. Senior post player Tristen Green also put together strong performances in the first two games, scoring 23 and 16 points, respectively.
Green has a sprained MCL while guards senior Chase Roseland and junior Drew Peevy rolled ankles during action last week.
The Knights hope to get those three healthy before they resume action Monday at home against Lanier Christian.
“We’re just trying to get our team chemistry right and our feet underneath us,” Elmankabady said. “So the break really came at a perfect time for us.”
GIRLS START 0-3
Meanwhile, the Lady Knights were done in by their struggles to make baskets as they lost all three games last week — 40-30 to Lanier Christian, 44-12 to Monsignor Donovan and 47-23 to Westminster Christian.
“The first game, I thought we came out and played pretty strong for a while where we thought we had a chance to win the game,” BCA coach Karen Parker said.
“That made us very optimistic, but in the second game, I thought we played very timid. Overall, we saw some positives, but the big thing for us to focus on now is our shooting and being able to generate some offense. Our defense will likely continue to remain strong because of the quickness we have, but we need to be able to make baskets and score points.”
The Lady Knights also will host Lanier Christian on Monday.
Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. with the boys to follow.
BCA basketball teams off to rough start; boys rally for first win
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry