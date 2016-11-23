Victim foils robbery attempt

The month’s second strong-armed robbery attempt took place last week, but the Commerce Police Department reports that the victim successfully fended off the attacker.
A customer at South State Bank reported being attacked on the sidewalk in front of the bank as he walked out with cash in hand. He told police that a black male in a white T-shirt and blue jeans, possibly in his mid-fifties, approached him and told him, “I’m gonna get your money,” as he struck the victim in the chest with his fist.
The customer, saying, “You ain’t gonna get my money,” fought back, punching the suspect in the face. The suspect ran off and the victim gave chase for a short distance before thinking better of it.
The officer noted that the victim had an open wound on his right hand “consistent with a puncher’s tearing of skin just along the inside of the knuckle area.”
A black male is also the suspect in the Nov. 6 robbery of the Faith & Flour Bakery on North Elm Street. The robber entered the building, struck an employee in the head, and got away with an undisclosed sum of money. The event happened late at night, and police are following a number of leads received after they posted a Georgia Bureau of Investigation sketch artist’s rendering of the suspect.
For coverage of the Commerce Police Department's recent arrests and responses to incidents, see the Nov. 23 issue of The Commerce News.
