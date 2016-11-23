Jackson County is in a severe drought stage, and the county has restrictions on outdoor watering, thanks to an order Gov. Nathan Deal issued last week.
The Upper Oconee Basin Water Authority – a four-county body that includes Jackson County – unanimously approved a “drought severity stage C” designation last week.
“Even though current conditions, while severe, do not require water use reductions beyond those which might be required by the state, we felt that is was important to continue to inform the public about current conditions and to let the public know that we are monitoring the situation,” Melvin Davis, chairman of the UOBWA and the Oconee County Board of Commissioners, said.
The governor designated a “level 2” drought response. That limits outdoor watering to two days a week – for even-numbered addresses the days are Wednesday and Saturday; odd-numbered addresses are to use Thursday and Sunday. All watering is between 4 p.m. and 10 a.m.
The Bear Creek Reservoir is about seven feet below its full pool.
Bobby Snipes, the authority’s “owners’ representative,” said the engineering and operations committees will start meeting every two weeks to more closely monitor the conditions. The next joint meeting will be Nov. 30.
Snipes said if conditions get worse, the authority might have a called meeting. But he said the model used to predict water usage is better than in years past.
For the full story, see the Nov. 23 issue of The Commerce News.
County water customers face use restructions
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry