Commerce basketball 5K

Wednesday, November 23. 2016
The Commerce High School basketball program will host a 5K on Saturday Dec. 3.


The Hometown Holiday Hustle 5K begins at 8 a.m. and takes place at Spencer Park, 1645 Elm St., in downtown Commerce.

Proceeds will towards the basketball program.

Registration is $25 for an in-person participant; $20 for a virtual runner. Registration ends Dec. 2 at noon.

To sign-up, visit: runsignup.com/Race/GA/Commerce/HometownHolidayHustle5K.

For more information, contact boys’ head coach Andrew Williams at andrew.williams@commercecityschools.org.
