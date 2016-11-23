Commerce basketball 5K

The Commerce High School basketball program will host a 5K on Saturday Dec. 3.
The Hometown Holiday Hustle 5K begins at 8 a.m. and takes place at Spencer Park, 1645 Elm St., in downtown Commerce.
Proceeds will towards the basketball program.
Registration is $25 for an in-person participant; $20 for a virtual runner. Registration ends Dec. 2 at noon.
To sign-up, visit: runsignup.com/Race/GA/Commerce/HometownHolidayHustle5K.
For more information, contact boys’ head coach Andrew Williams at andrew.williams@commercecityschools.org.
