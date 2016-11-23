Students offer thanks

Third-grade students at Ila Elementary School offered their thoughts last week on why they’re thankful.
Here’s what a few had to say:
COPELAND CAREY
I’m thankful for my friends that greet me everyday. I’m thankful for my family that takes care of me and that buys my every need. I am thankful for my school and my teachers that teach me five days a week. I am thankful for Saturday and Sunday where I get a two-day break. I am thankful for planet Earth or I wouldn’t be here writing on this piece of paper. I am also thankful for the three meals I get every day.
KYLEE TREADWAY
I am thankful for my Bible because my grandpa and grandma gave it to me. I am thankful for my family and my friends, because they are sweet. I am thankful for my church, because it is the best and it is fun there. One last thing I am thankful for is God and Jesus, because he took my sins away.
CORBIN WOOD
I am thankful for us to have equal rights. And I am thankful for us to have a family. Next, I am thankful for us to have freedom in our lives. Third, that we come to school, because I love to learn.
ELIZABETH COOK
I am thankful for my family and when they laugh with me, it makes my heart all happy. I am thankful when we have a bonfire and we roast marshmallows and hot dogs. We laugh and sometimes we sing songs. I am thankful we have a Thanksgiving and we celebrate at my Nana and Papa’s. One thing I am thankful for is the tradition that we do eat turkey, rolls, ham and all kinds of stuff. One more thing to add is I love my family so, so much.
RYLEIGH BOOTH
I am thankful for my mom, dad and my two brothers. I am thankful for jobs. I am thankful because if we did not have jobs, we would not have money. I am thankful for friends. They play with me when I don’t have no one to play with me. I am thankful for my papa, but he died. I am thankful for food, because we would not be living right now. My teacher, because we would not be able to spell any word. Colors, we would not have colors in the world. Church, we would not believe in God if we did not have church. God, we would not have anything if we did not have God. Clothes, we would be…well, you know. Books, we would not be able to read if we didn’t have books. What are you thankful for?
WYATT BRASWELL
I am thankful for a roof over my head. I’m glad that I wake up every morning with a family to say good morning to. I am thankful for getting to go to school. I am thankful for a roof over my head, because I’m very lucky to have it, because some people don’t have that and that’s why I’m thankful for a house. Next, I’m glad that I have a family. I get to wake up and see a family. Some people die in other families. So I’m thankful. Last, I’m thankful I get to go to school. Some people don’t get to go to school. Some people would love to go to school. And that’s what I’m thankful for.
Callie Poole
What I’m thankful for is family, friends and teachers. I’m also thankful for toys, a bed and also food. I’m also thankful for holidays. I am thankful for everything and everyone. Thanksgiving is a time for everyone to be thankful for what they have.
Abigail Fernandez
I am thankful for God and my mom, dad, sister and brother. I am thankful for food, clothes and a home. I am thankful for a cat and a family. I am thankful for the Bible.
Aiden Gordon
I am thankful for my uncle Chris and my grandfather fought in the Vietnam War. My uncle survived being bit by a snake in Chad, Africa and very hot air. Now he is going to Alaska.
Brayden Gordon
I am thankful for Susan B. Anthony, because she gave us the right to vote. I am also thankful for the opportunity to play football. Finally, I’m thankful for Jesus. Happy Thanksgiving.
Karrie Cartledge
I am thankful for my friends, because they are not mean. I am thankful for my teacher, because Mrs. Ward’s not mean. I am thankful for my brother but they are mean. I am thankful for my mom, because she lets me sleep in her bed. I am thankful for my church, because we play at church.
AddieRae Fitzpatrick
I am very thankful for my family and all of my animals, for my toys and my great school. I’m thankful for my friends.
Haley Filkins
I’m thankful for my brother, because he plays with me and because he was smart since Pre-K and because he says nice words about me and because he’s really funny because he’s snuggly. My final reason I’m thankful for him is because the first time I held him tears came out of my eyes.
Annie Hooper
I’m thankful for my friends, because when I fall down, they help me up. They also care for me. I have someone to play with when I’m lonely. They answer questions that I ask. They always know when I am happy or sad. They are always nice to me. They are like the closest people to me. That is why I am thankful for my friends.
Jacob Dyer
I am thankful for math, because I am good at it and we need it to make buildings. I am also thankful for school, because without school we wouldn’t learn math, social studies, science or ELA.
Ariana Wilson
What I am thankful for is my family, including my dogs! I am thankful for my family, because they help me when I need it. They get me stuff for my birthday. They tuck me in at night. They cook and they love me! That’s what I’m most thankful for. My family as you can see, I love them a lot. I know we’re only supposed to be writing about one thing, but I am really thankful for the military. They work so hard for us and I love that. And that’s what I’m thankful for!
JJ Fowler
I am thankful for God, because he sent his only son to die for our sins. Also, God made the whole world and the whole galaxy so that we can live on earth. He also made gravity so that we will not be floating to the moon. Speaking of the galaxy, he made the moon, the sun and all of the stars and all of the planets. Thank you God.
Mason Porterfield
I am thankful for my family, because they make me laugh and giggle sometimes I even fall. But when I look out the door, I feel alive and the sun in my face. I know my day is going to be awesome. And that was what I am thankful for.
Hayley Morgan
I am thankful for my mom. She always talks to me if I have problems. She works really hard for me so I have a roof over my head. She tucks me in. She gives me kisses. She drives me to school. She always takes care of me, even if I am sometimes naughty. She loves me no matter what. And I will always lover her too.
Kevin Medrano
I am thankful that I have a home. I am thankful that I have food to survive. I am thankful that I go to school for education. I am thankful that I have parents. I am thankful that I have everything I need.
Chazz Pulliam
I am thankful for heroes and risk takers. I am also thankful for Walton EMC and Jackson EMC for providing power to us. And I am thankful for reporters. That is what I am thankful for.
