Some Danielsville city limit signs relocated

Danielsville city limit signs on major highways and other access roads into Danielsville have been moved by the Department of Transportation.
Danielsville police chief Brenan Baird told the city council Monday night that the city limit sign on Hwy. 98 East had been moved closer to the red light and the sign on Hwy. 29 South had been moved closer to the bridge. Baird said the DOT required the signs be moved to the shortest boundary on the road, which means that travelers should be aware that they may actually be inside city limits before they see the signs. Signs on Crawford W. Long Street and on Madison Street have also been relocated.
In other business, the council heard that the property located at 51 Wagner Lane (next door to the 9-1-1 office) is slated to come up on the city court docket on Nov. 21 to be “abated” by the city.
The council discussed how the property has continued to deteriorate and recent efforts at demolition by the property owner have left the structures on the property more unstable than ever, making them a danger to the public.
City clerk Susan Payne said the county building inspector Tim Shelnutt said the city must take action.
Payne said the owner, LC Hart, was originally given 90 days to demolish the structures (a house and mobile home) and properly dispose of them, and that that time frame had been extended repeatedly. Payne noted that it will soon be two years since the previous owner, Cecil Hart, passed away.
The council agreed that the property owner should be given five days to take care of it, or the city will step in to demolish and dispose of the structures and place a lien on the property. If the lien is not paid within a certain timeframe, the city will be able to sell the property as a foreclosure on the courthouse steps, Payne noted.
Danielsville city council unanimously approved the rezoning of the former NeSmith law office at 175 General Daniel Avenue North from a business zone back to residential. The property is owned by Pat Stephens.
Police chief Baird said there were 71 calls for service during October. He also reported that of 73 police initiated contacts, 30 (41 percent) of them ended as warnings to motorists.
Mayor Todd Higdon reported that the maintenance department had 89 work orders during the previous month and that city water customers used 3,680,000 gallons of water.
City clerk Susan Payne noted that as of Nov. 11, the EPD issued a “Level 2 Drought Declaration” for the entire state of Georgia. She said city water customers should immediately begin following the requirements which limits outdoor watering to an odd/even system, with watering allowed between midnight and 10 a.m. Odd-numbered addresses may water only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays; while even-number addresses may water only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.
She said there are some exemptions to the restrictions and for more information on those, customers should visit www.gaepd.org/Files_PDF/rules/rules_exist/391-3-30.pdf.
Payne added that there have so far been no problems or issues with water shortages in Danielsville.
In other matters, Payne reported that the 2016 budget is running on target with 78 percent of revenues collected and 77 percent of expenses.
Payne said the water/sewer fund is also on target, with 90 percent of revenues collected as of Oct. 31 and 78 percent of expenses paid.
