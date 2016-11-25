DENVER, COLO. – Ret. Charles Virgil Brock, 70, formerly of Barrow County, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2016.
Mr. Brock was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Clarence V. Brock; sisters, Carolyn Eberhart and Linda England; brothers, Billy Brock and Cecil Brock.
Survivors include his wife, Billy Jo Brock; son, Dr. Phillip Brock, Denver, Colo. and his wife, Sin Sin Brock; sisters, Shirley Gordon, Winder, Judy Green and husband, Taz Green, St. Louis, Mo.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Charles had a long military career. He has traveled world over to Germany, Paris, France and Korea and most every state in the United States. He served for 22 years. He was a loving husband and father.
Funeral services will be held in his wife’s home town in Anniston, Ala., at a later date.
Ret. Charles Brock (11-20-16)
