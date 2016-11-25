Bryan Patterson (11-21-16)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Friday, November 25. 2016
Bryan E. Patterson passed away suddenly on Monday, November 21, 2016, at the age of 47.

Bryan was born in Duluth, Ga. on March 16, 1969, he was the son of the late Lawrence E. and Mary C. Patterson of Statham. He was the former owner of Patterson Landscape and Maintenance.

Survivors in addition to his mother include his wife, Hilary; children, Haley, Leigh Ana, Moira and Dawson; sister, Brittnie A. Patterson; nephew, Trenton B. Patterson; and many uncles, aunts and cousins.

Funeral services will be Saturday, November 26, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, EAST. Interment will follow at Athens Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday, November 25, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.