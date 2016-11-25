Bryan E. Patterson passed away suddenly on Monday, November 21, 2016, at the age of 47.
Bryan was born in Duluth, Ga. on March 16, 1969, he was the son of the late Lawrence E. and Mary C. Patterson of Statham. He was the former owner of Patterson Landscape and Maintenance.
Survivors in addition to his mother include his wife, Hilary; children, Haley, Leigh Ana, Moira and Dawson; sister, Brittnie A. Patterson; nephew, Trenton B. Patterson; and many uncles, aunts and cousins.
Funeral services will be Saturday, November 26, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, EAST. Interment will follow at Athens Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday, November 25, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Bryan Patterson (11-21-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry