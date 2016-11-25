‘Mike’ Fowler (11-21-16)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Friday, November 25. 2016
Michael “Mike” Lane Fowler, 68, died Monday, November 21, 2016.

A native of Dublin, Ga., he was the son of the late Bessie Hendricks and H. T. Fowler, Sr. He was preceded in death by a niece, Felicia Fowler Thompson.
Mike graduated from the University of Georgia and taught for 30 in Madison County and ten years at Athens Technical College. He will surely be remembered as a positive influence and father figure on his many, many students. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and had a special love for model trains.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Betty Fowler; sister, Jackye (Herbert) McTier, Dublin; brothers, Tommy (Melinda) Fowler, Dacula, and Samuel (Diane) Fowler, Loganville; brother-in-law, James O. Thompson, Dublin; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be Friday, November 25, at 3 p.m., at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, EAST, with the Rev. Donnie Holliday officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 2 until 2:45 p.m. and also following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christian Campus Fellowship, 1080 South Milledge Ave., Athens, GA 30605, or a charity or organization of your choice.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.