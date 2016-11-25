‘Mike’ Fowler (11-21-16)

Michael “Mike” Lane Fowler, 68, died Monday, November 21, 2016.
A native of Dublin, Ga., he was the son of the late Bessie Hendricks and H. T. Fowler, Sr. He was preceded in death by a niece, Felicia Fowler Thompson.
Mike graduated from the University of Georgia and taught for 30 in Madison County and ten years at Athens Technical College. He will surely be remembered as a positive influence and father figure on his many, many students. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and had a special love for model trains.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Betty Fowler; sister, Jackye (Herbert) McTier, Dublin; brothers, Tommy (Melinda) Fowler, Dacula, and Samuel (Diane) Fowler, Loganville; brother-in-law, James O. Thompson, Dublin; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be Friday, November 25, at 3 p.m., at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, EAST, with the Rev. Donnie Holliday officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 2 until 2:45 p.m. and also following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christian Campus Fellowship, 1080 South Milledge Ave., Athens, GA 30605, or a charity or organization of your choice.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
