COMMERCE – John Charles Whitten, 62, died Friday, November 25, 2016, at his residence.
Mr. Whitten was born in Paintsville, Ky., the son of the late Jay Whitten, Sr. and Helen Marie Daniels Whitten. He was a Real Estate Broker for Chapman Hall Realtors, and a veteran of the United States Navy.
Survivors include his sisters, Joyce Whitten, Hendersonville, N.C., and Margie Koger, Roanoke, Va.; brother, Jay Whitten, Roanoke, Va.; and special friend, Suzanne Hill, Townville, S.C.
A memorial service was held Sunday, November 27, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Mr. Keith Burchett officiating.
Donation may be made to Humane Society of Jackson County, P.O. Box 567, Jefferson, GA 30549.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, was in charge of arrangements.
John Whitten (11-25-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry