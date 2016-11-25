The Nicholson City Council discussed concrete bids for the parking lot at the civic center at last Thursday’s work session meeting.
The project will be for the removal and replacement of the concrete at the civic center.
Walter Barnett Construction Inc., Wilkerson Concrete Construction and Brian McCoy Grading & Hauling are the three bidders on the project.
Wilkerson Concrete Construction came in with the lowest bid at $8,700. Walter Barnett Construction’s bid came at $8,925 and Brian McCoy’s came in at $9,750.
The council will vote on the matter at the next city council meeting, Dec. 5.
For the full story, see the Nov. 23 issue of The Commerce News.
Nicholson gets bids for concrete
