New water use restrictions in effect

Commerce’s reservoir is holding up well under one of the worst droughts in memory, but the city has imposed the state-mandated water restrictions that are effective this week.
The reservoir is only about a half foot below full pool, but Gov. Nathan Deal announced that Jackson and 51 other North Georgia counties are now in a Level 2 drought, and with that pronouncement comes a mandate to limit outdoor watering to two days a week.
EPD sent notification Friday afternoon. City manager James Wascher said staff would meet Monday morning to decide how to comply with the edict.
“They gave us a list of about 10 things we can do and we have to choose three or four of them,” Wascher said.
Even-numbered addresses may water on Wednesdays and Saturdays between 4 p.m. and 10 a.m., and odd-numbered addresses may water on Thursdays and Sundays from 4 p.m. to 10 a.m.
Washing streets and sidewalks, using water for ornamental purposes, non-commercial pressure washing and non-commercial car washing are also banned.
