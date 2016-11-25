The past two seasons, the Commerce Tigers and Clinch County Panthers traded wins in the Single A Public playoffs, with the Panthers' semi-final win last season propelling them to a state championship.
Friday night's matchup was another step in the rivalry, but it didn't fall the Tigers' way as the Panthers used a stout rushing attack and two defensive scores to thrash the Tigers, 44-0, in the quarterfinals.
The Panthers (11-1) lived up to their billing as they equaled their season average for points, and the defense played lights out, holding the Tigers (9-3) to 151 yards of total offense.
Will Thomas led the Tigers' ground attack with 78 yards including a 35-yard burst on his first carry.
Cole Chancey rushed for 55 yards on 14 carries.
The Panthers' offense amassed 407 total yards, led by Charles McClelland's 163 rushing yards and two touchdowns, one of which was an 81-yard scamper in the second quarter to give the Panthers a commanding 22-0 lead.
McClelland also converted two 2-point conversions via a run and pass.
Football: Tigers fall in quarterfinals
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry