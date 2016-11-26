Woman reports someone ‘egged’ her home

A woman on Fennell Lane reported that someone had egged her home. She said a neighbor told her about a group of teens at the high school calling themselves the “Slayer Group,” and that they are known for egging homes and doing damage in the county.
Other incidents reported to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week included:
•Reckless driving was reported on Fernwood Drive last week. A woman there told Deputy Joe McGuffin that every day when the school bus runs a red truck will be in the area “driving crazy.” She said that day the truck had spun around on the sand in the road just after the bus came.
She said the driver, who appeared to be a teenager, then came by her house driving fast. She said she was tired of this behavior and called 9-1-1 while following the truck to get the tag number. She said teens in another vehicle “tailgated” her, waving their arms. She said she stopped and they pulled up beside her telling her they didn’t do anything and she told them she was on the phone with 9-1-1.
McGuffin found the teens, who all agreed it would not happen again. He also reported that he would attempt to contact their parents.
•Deputy Joe McGuffin went to a home on Moriah Church Road after a woman reported that her car had been stolen. The woman said her Mazda 3 had been stolen about 4 p.m., though she did not report it until about 8 p.m.
The woman said a man she knows and another man she does not know took her car and her debit card.
She said both live on her property.
McGuffin asked the woman why it took her four hours to report the crime and she said she was asleep. She admitted that she got up at 4 p.m. and saw that her car and debit card were both missing, then called the bank and found out the men had used up her money.
She could not give McGuffin any other information about her car than its type and he told her he couldn’t enter it as stolen without a VIN information. He reported that he also told her as long as she allowed people with criminal records and their friends to stay at her home, she should expect these type of incidents.
Woman reports someone ‘egged’ her home
