Madison Co. BOC to meet Nov. 28

The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28, in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors.
•Chairman’s report
•Report from the Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority. (Marvin White)
•Statements and remarks from citizens on an agenda item.
•Consider amendment to Emergency Management Ordinance. (Chairman Dove)
•Consider furnished employee agreement with Public Defender’s Office. (Chairman Dove)
•Consider amendment to the recreation department’s code of conduct. (Chairman Dove).
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Review Dec. 5, 2016 agenda for regular business meeting.
•Statements and remarks from citizens.
•Closed session to discuss land acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation (if needed).
