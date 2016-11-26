Raiders take 8th at Buford Inv.

Madison County’s wrestling team took eighth out of 18 teams at the Buford Invitational Nov. 19.
Raider head coach Richie Houston said it was a strong showing for his young squad.
“It was a great day,” said Houston. “I saw a lot of improvement between Wednesday and Saturday. To have six guys place, that’s really good.”
Madison County standout Cody Bond was on his game once again, taking first place in the 138 lb. class after weighing in Saturday at 131 lbs.
“He (Bond) beat a good kid from Marist who finished third in the state at 132 lbs. last year,” said Houston. “He beat him 9-2. That was a good win.”
But Bond was not alone in having a noteworthy day. Freshman Hamilton Cooper took second place in the 195 lb. class Saturday. Houston said Cooper’s performance was great and included a win over a tough Clarke Central wrestler who had gotten the better of him last Wednesday. The Raiders traveled to Clarke Central last week to face the Gladiators and Walnut Grove.
Other placers for Madison County Saturday included: Heath Sexton, freshman, seventh, 120 lbs.; Austin Kerns, freshman, sixth, 145 lbs.; Austin Glenn, senior, fourth, 170 lbs.; and Seth Goodrich, sophomore, heavyweight, sixth place.
Three wrestlers won two matches for the Raiders in their opening matches Wednesday at Clarke Central. They included Bond, Rowan Smith and Jaxson Hoetzel.
Madison County will travel to the Panther Invitational Dec. 2, 3.
