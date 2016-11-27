Jefferson players believed they’d come too far – literally – to see their season end Friday.
Making the near five-hour, 288-mile trip to Cairo High School for the state quarterfinals, the Dragons beat the Syrupmakers 17-13, getting a game-winning touchdown from Colby Wood with 17 seconds left.
“We didn’t drive five hours (down) here just to lose,” senior lineman Dontae Wilson said.
The victory moves Jefferson (12-1) into the state semifinals this Friday against Thomson, which beat the Dragons 42-20 back on Sept. 2.
With the win over Cairo (11-2), Jefferson improved to 13-3 in the playoffs over the last five years. Dragon coach Ben Hall said his team dug down deep to deliver this victory.
“We just never quit,” he said. “We wore them down we felt in the second half, and we were able to get a good push up front. The backs continued to run hard, and I can’t say enough about these kids. They battled both ways.”
Wood found the end zone from three yards out for the game winner, capping a nine-play, 42 yard drive.
“We tried to run and stick it up inside, and it wasn’t there, so I bounced it out,” Wood said of his touchdown run. “Luckily I missed a couple of tackles and just dove for the end zone.”
The junior tailback described the feeling of putting his team ahead in the final seconds with a trip to the semifinals on the line.
“I was just praising God,” he said. “Without him, this wouldn’t even be possible. I’m just glad for my brothers. We just keep fighting and fighting.”
The Dragons set-up their go-ahead scoring drive by stuffing Cairo on a fake punt attempt, giving Jefferson the ball at the Syrupmaker 42 with 3:42 left in the game.
A pass interference call aided Jefferson on the drive, setting the Dragons up at the Syrupmaker 9-yard line. Wood scored two plays after later.
Wilson said he was relieved to see Wood cross the goal line.
“We’d been fighting and fighting and fighting. We knew we had to get it and we finally got it, so it was just a big relief,” he said.
This game pitted the no. 4 and no. 5 ranked teams in Class AAAA with identical 11-1 records. Both teams brought stingy defenses into the contest.
“It was a rough ball game,” Wilson said. “All respect to Cairo. They had great players, and I take nothing against them. The game came down to who wanted it most and I guess we came out on top.”
Yards were tough to come by for Jefferson in the first half, as the Syrupmakers sacked Jefferson quarterback Colby Clark four times.
Cairo, meanwhile, scored on its first possession when University of Georgia commit Walter Grant threw a 15-yard halfback pass for a touchdown at the 7:20 mark in the first quarter.
Wood helped get Jefferson on the board when he picked off a pass and returned the ball to the Dragon 45. That led to a 25-yard field goal from Hayden Kilgore (who is 11-of-13 this year on field goals and 56-of-56 on PATs) early in the second quarter.
But Cairo’s standout kicker Cole Phillips boomed a 56-yard field goal with 5:05 left before the half, putting the Syrupmakers ahead 10-3.
Hall preached to his team to “stay the course” after being limited to 28 yards in the first half.
“It’s just a matter of making a few adjustments, and them having faith in the plan,” he said. “And they (Cairo) weren’t giving up much on defense. We’re the first team to score on them, I think, in the playoffs.”
One of biggest plays of the game came in the second half on a fourth-and-three gamble when Clark connected with Garmon Randolph for a 26-yard touchdown with 3:40 left in the third quarter, tying the game 10-10.
“We just felt like our back was against the wall, and it was time to take a shot and we threw an upper cut and connected on it,” Hall said.
Phillips converted a 30-yard field goal attempt with 11:46 in the fourth quarter, putting the Syrupmakers back ahead 13-10.
Cairo later intercepted a pass from Clark in the end zone, giving the Syrupmakers the ball and the lead with 7:15 left in the game. But Cairo’s drive stalled, which led to the Syrupmakers’ unsuccessful fake punt attempt.
“We were ready for it because they had no. 22 (Walter Grant) in the backfield, and we were ready for him at all times,” Hall said.
Hall praised his team’s resolve in winning the game.
“I can’t say enough about how hard our kids play, and how much heart they play with,” he said.
With the victory, Jefferson has advanced to the semifinals in its first year in Class AAAA.
Both Wood and Wilson said that’s a satisfying feeling.
“It feels amazing,” Wood said. “Everyone doubted us, just (going) from triple-A to quad-A. I’m just thankful for my team. We just keep fighting.”
Said Wilson: “It feels great because everybody doubted us at the beginning of the year, saying we’re the smallest school in quad-A. They didn’t even give us a chance in region. But we proved them wrong, but that ain’t the trophy that we want. We want a state trophy, so we just have to keep fighting to get it.”
