The Madison County School System recently ranked eighth in Georgia in “safest school districts” in the state and ninth in “best places to teach in Georgia.”
The system ranked 21st out of 170 systems in “districts with the best teachers in Georgia.” The Madison County system was ranked 29th in “best school districts in Georgia.”
The rankings were given by Niche, which ranks over 8,000 public school districts based on statistics and millions of opinions from students and parents.
Niche gave Madison County an overall “B+” grade, with a B+ in academics, A- in teachers, C in clubs and activities, B in diversity, B in college readiness and A in health and safety.
For more about Niche, visit k12.niche.com/rankings/
Schools receive high marks
