Manhunt underway in Barrow for Walton County kidnapping suspect

Posted by
BarrowJournal
Sunday, November 27. 2016
Police are seeking a man wanted on multiple charges including a kidnapping in Walton County that ended with the victim being located in Barrow County, according to a news release.
John Calhoun, 29, is 6 feet tall, 260 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes, goatee, tattoos, and is believed to be wearing a white T-shirt.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
The following agencies are participating in this manhunt:
•Georgia Bureau of Investigation
•Walton County Sheriff’s Office
•Barrow County Sheriff’s Office
•Georgia State Patrol
•Winder Police Department
•Auburn Police Department
Authorities are asking anyone knowing Calhoun’s whereabouts to contact local law enforcement (E911) immediately.
