A manhunt is under way in Barrow County.
Police are searching for John Calhoun, age 29. Calhoun is wanted on multiple charges including a kidnapping in Walton County. The victim of that kidnapping was later located in Barrow County.
Calhoun is considered armed and dangerous. He is 6-feet tall, 260 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes and a goatee. He has tattoos and is believed to be wearing a white T-shirt.
Agencies participating in the manhunt include Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, Winder Police Department and Auburn Police Department.
Authorities are asking anyone knowing Calhoun’s whereabouts to contact local law enforcement (E911) immediately.
Manhunt under way in Barrow
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry