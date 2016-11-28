The Maysville City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday for a final budget hearing and review before taking action on a proposed $1.4 million budget.
A public hearing was held earlier but no one showed up from the community to speak on the proposed budget.
The preliminary budget is up over the current budget of $1.3 million, with the majority of the increase due to a hike in insurance costs.
The council plans to move $100,000 from the fund balance into a new line item for the city park. The park was funded mostly through grants, and the funds allocated will be used for its upkeep.
The city council will hold a second hearing on the proposed budget at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, with the regular voting session of the city council to follow.
Maysville to vote on $1.4 million budget Monday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry