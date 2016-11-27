UPDATE:Kidnapping suspect arrested in Walton County

A man who kidnapped an 81-year-old from her home in Loganville was arrested Monday morning in Walton County.
John Christopher Calhoun, 29, was arrested by Walton County following a high-speed vehicle pursuit, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokesperson.
Calhoun had kidnapped the woman and placed her in the trunk of his vehicle on Sunday. His vehicle was located in Barrow County and following a brief chase, the vehicle crashed. The suspect fled on foot and the kidnapping victim was located in the trunk unharmed.
The following agencies participated in the manhunt for Calhoun.
•Georgia Bureau of Investigation
•Walton County Sheriff’s Office
•Barrow County Sheriff’s Office
•Georgia State Patrol
•Winder Police Department
•Auburn Police Department
