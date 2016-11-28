Virginia Smith (11-22-16)

WINDER - Virginia Geraldine Smith, 89, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2016, at Roswell Nursing and Rehabilitation in Roswell, following an extended illness.
Born on November 19, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Maurice Elzie and Eula Von Payne Shehee. She was a homemaker, seamstress, and a member of First Baptist Church in Winder. Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Haun.
Survivors include her husband, Linton Smith, Sr., Winder; son, Steve Smith, Jr., Bethlehem; brother, Herman Elzie Shehee; sisters, Sandra Johnson, Ashburn, and Athelene Rainey, Lawrenceville; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services were held Sunday, November 27, at Perry Funeral Chapel with interment at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Perry Funeral Home, Ashburn, was in charge of arrangements.
